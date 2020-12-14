Dec. 14, 1897: Six sailors drown when the schooner Susan P. Thurlow, built in the Washington County coastal town of Harrington, strikes a reef on a wretchedly stormy night off Cushing Island, near Portland.

The ship and its cargo are torn to pieces within an hour. One crew member, Charles Reimann, a German, survives the wreck by clinging to a broken spar and reaching safety on an island beach. Bodies of other crewmates are washed up on the same island during the night.

The next morning, Reimann rows a dory to Cape Elizabeth, where wreckage from the schooner litters the beach for a mile, and he takes a trolley into Portland to report the disaster. He tells the mayor, who asks the city manager to take the soggy, battered Reimann to a store for a new set of clothes.

A recovery crew sent to the island is able to find the bodies of five of the drowned crew members, and they are taken to a Portland mortician.

The ship is traveling from Hillsboro, New Brunswick, to New York when the sinking occurs.

