Photo album: Wreaths Across America stops in Lewiston
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Jax Guay of Auburn lays a wreath Monday at the base of a memorial stone at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Guay was one of about 20 volunteers who helped lay 72 wreaths for fallen soldiers next to each memorial. A Wreaths Across America truck delivered the wreaths on its way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Wreaths Across America is a Maine-based nonprofit that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ cemeteries across the United States. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lewiston Police Officer Ryan Gagnon salutes Monday after laying a wreath at the base of a memorial stone at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Gagnon was among about 20 volunteers who helped lay 72 wreaths for fallen soldiers next to each memorial after a Wreaths Across America truck delivered wreaths on its way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Wreaths Across America is a Maine-based nonprofit that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ cemeteries across the United States. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Haley Dionne of Winthrop sings the national anthem Monday at the start of the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Jim and Jody Collins of Auburn lay wreaths Monday at the base of memorial stones at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Veteran Bert Dutil of Lewiston lays a wreath Monday at the base of a memorial monument at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Monday. Dutil was among about 20 volunteers who helped lay 72 wreaths for fallen soldiers next to each memorial. A Wreaths Across America truck delivered wreaths on its way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Wreaths Across America is a Maine-based nonprofit that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ cemeteries across the United States. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Walmart Distribution Center employees David Littlefield, left, Roger Hull and Jenny Lovering attach flags from each branch of the U.S. Military to a wreath Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Littlefield, Hull and Lovering are among about 20 volunteers who helped lay 72 wreaths for fallen soldiers next to each memorial at the park. A Wreaths Across America truck left the wreaths on its way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Wreaths Across America is a Maine-based nonprofit that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ cemeteries across the United States. Lovering said Walmart donates the use of their tractor-trailers, drivers and employees to help with delivering wreaths. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Cindy Boyd of Mechanic Falls searches for a memorial stone Monday to place her wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
U.S. Army veteran Brandon Pelletier of Auburn attaches a wreath Monday on the front of a Jeep at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.