LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Substation Committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the fire station.
The public can listen to or view the meeting by telephone or online.
Voters in November overwhelmingly approved building a one-bay fire station in East Livermore. The plan calls for financing it over 20 years, with the payment each year not to exceed $20,000.
A committee was set up to look at location options, including the town’s 1-acre lot in East Livermore, near the intersection of Routes 106 and 133.
The committee includes Selectmen Jeff Bryant and Ernie Souther, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV, firefighter Tyler Poulin and East Livermore resident Sheila Scanlon.
The committee was kept small because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, according to Hastings.
The fire station was closed to the public Dec. 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the community can view Thursday’s meeting through the Zoom videoconferencing platform or listen by telephone.
To view the meeting on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84272424753?pwd=WXZZOStuOW5FS0prQUlZVlNjekdNUT09. When prompted, enter the meeting identification number — 842 7242 4753 — and the pass code — 01128.
To listen to the meeting by telephone, call 1-646-558-8656 (New York). The meeting identification number is 842 7242 4753, and the pass code is 01128.
The Town Office will be closed Friday so a new generator can be installed at the municipal building.
