ROCKLAND — A 35-year-old Thomaston man admitted Thursday that he caused the death of a fellow inmate at the state prison in June 2018.

Zachary W. Titus pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter. He previously entered a not guilty plea in February 2019 to a murder charge. The murder charge is being dropped.

Titus was charged with the June 24, 2018, strangling death of 28-year-old Dana R. Bartlett at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

Sentencing is expected to be held in March to allow time for the state probation office to compile a pre-sentence report and for the defense to have Titus meet with a psychologist.

The sentence agreement calls for 18 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended. That 12 years will be a cap and Peterson can argue for less time.

The minimum mandatory sentence for murder in Maine is 25 years with the possibility of life in prison. Manslaughter has a 30-year maximum sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Zainea outlined the evidence that the state would have presented if the case had gone to trial.

An affidavit filed by the state in court in February 2019 alleged a fight over stolen cigarettes led to the death. The affidavit by Maine State Police Detective Joshua Birmingham said witnesses told police that Titus put a choke hold on Bartlett during the fatal altercation.

The autopsy done on Bartlett by the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died of strangulation.

Bartlett was housed at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in a room with three other inmates.

The affidavit stated Titus went to a corrections officer June 24, 2018, and said Bartlett needed help. The officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and administered Narcan to Bartlett, as is part of the emergency response, not knowing what occurred. The officer and emergency medical services personnel from Warren and Waldoboro were unable to revive Bartlett.

Titus and the other two roommates were strip-searched and their clothing taken by prison staff immediately after the death occurred. Titus had scratches and bruises on his body, but the other two inmates did not, according to the police report. Staff also seized a wristwatch worn by Titus.

Bartlett had a large scratch under his chin.

A recorded telephone call from earlier in the day revealed Titus accused Bartlett of stealing cigarettes from one of the other roommates. Titus also said he and Bartlett got into a fight a few days earlier, where Bartlett punched Titus in the mouth, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reviewed surveillance videos of the hallway where Bartlett, Titus and the other two inmates lived. It showed Bartlett entering the room, then several minutes later the two other roommates leaving the room. Four minutes later, Titus leaves the room and goes into the bathroom, and a red-brown stain can be seen on his T-shirt. He can also been seen looking at his fingernails, according to the affidavit.

One of the other roommates, Joshua Welch, told investigators that when he returned to the room after a smoke break, he saw Bartlett’s lifeless body on the floor and Titus told him that Bartlett “just came at me and I choked him out.” Welch said that he left the room, Titus was trying to wake up Bartlett.

The other roommate, Robert Payzant, told investigators he witnessed Titus and Bartlett get into a fight, and Titus put Bartlett in a sleeper hold.

A DNA test of Titus’ watch found blood DNA from Bartlett on it.

Titus was serving a two-year prison term for felony theft at the time of Bartlett’s death, having begun his sentence in March 2018. His last residence before prison was Beechwood Street in Thomaston, according to court records.

Titus has a lengthy criminal record in Knox County, but none for violent offenses. Since 2013, there are multiple theft cases, burglary of a motor vehicle and negotiating a worthless instrument.

Prior to his sentencing in March 2018 for theft and criminal trespass at Wal-Mart, Titus sought admission to the Maine Coastal Regional Re-entry Center in Belfast. He wrote a letter to the court asking to be allowed into that center, saying he thought programs such as for substance abuse and anger management could help him from committing new offenses.

“I also would like to attend bible studies and church when available to maintain my spirituality,” Titus stated in his letter.

Bartlett was sentenced in March 2018 in Androscoggin Superior Court to 16 months in prison for driving a motor vehicle after his license was revoked as a habitual offender. He lived in Lewiston.

In August 2018, Jason Palmiter, who was released July 6, said he spoke with Bartlett the day he died, and that Bartlett went to a corrections officer and asked to be moved to another cell, because he was being threatened. Other people in his cell suspected him of stealing cigarettes, according to Palmiter.

Bartlett then voiced his concern to Palmiter, commenting that the guard did not seem concerned and did nothing, Palmiter said.

Bartlett’s mother, brother and sister viewed the Dec. 17 hearing via video.

Justice Bruce Mallonee is presiding over the case.

