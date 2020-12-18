AUGUSTA — Police are seeking a man who robbed the Circle K convenience store on Eastern Avenue early Friday morning.

The robbery was reported around 3:30 a.m.

A caller reported a white male entered the store and demanded money and merchandise. He fled the scene before police arrived and they continue to seek the suspect.

He is described as between 5-feet, 9-inches and 6-feet in height, and wearing a black coat, black hat, black mask and black pants.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, such as the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, on the incident to call Augusta Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (207) 626-2370, extension 3418.

The incident, according to police records, was reported as an armed robbery. Police were on the scene until past 5 a.m.

This story will be updated.

