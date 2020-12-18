Just a couple of courtesy reminders for the holiday season: Please remove the snow from the top of your vehicle.
On Route 3 near Tobey’s a couple of years ago, my wife, daughter and I were traveling at 55 mph when snow and ice from an SUV in front of us came off in one big chunk. It struck our car on the front, then proceeded to completely cover the windshield. I managed to safely bring the car under control and to a stop, despite not being able to see where I was. There was $1,800 damage to our car.
A most disconcerting thing was my conversations with three insurance representatives, one in Connecticut and two in Pennsylvania, each of whom asked, as their first question, if I had gotten the license plate number of the other car. Sorry, I was too busy trying to save my family. Not one asked if anyone was hurt.
Thank you. Merry Christmas, happy New Year, happy holidays. Stay safe.
Bob Woodbury
Winslow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Movie Review J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Love Actually’
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Phyllis J. (Smith) DeCamp
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Charles Edward Moreshead
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Natalia Lepuschenko
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ronald “Randy” Gillis
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.