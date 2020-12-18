The letters that arrive to the Press Herald Toy Fund can be heartbreaking. And, while most parents ask that their personal stories not be shared, the letters taken together are a reflection of the times.

During down economic cycles, the common theme is job loss. In overheated real estate markets, it’s evictions and homelessness. Last year, for unknown reasons, there was a noticeable increase in letters from families escaping domestic violence.

This year, of course, it’s COVID-19, which seems to have made all of the other problems significantly worse.

“It’s all the different ways that life has been made more difficult,” said Kathleen Meade, the toy’s fund’s director. “The past year has affected everything.”

Meade knows how much families are struggling from reading all the letters. But the point was driven home Thursday in the middle of an intense snowstorm that caused whiteout conditions and dropped two feet of powder on southern Maine.

Meade had put out word to families that applied for help that toy pick-ups were canceled because of the storm. But she worried that people might show up at the toy fund warehouse anyway, so she ventured out to check.

And, as feared, some parents were so worried about not having gifts for their children at the holidays that there was a line of cars waiting.

So, as snow piled up outside, Meade and a volunteer opened up the warehouse and brought out the gifts.

“We didn’t want them to make another trip,” she said.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

