Nearly life-size, handsewn dolls driving vintage tractors command attention on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.
As Christmas approaches, Mrs. Claus steers a 1953 Farmall H tractor and waves toward the roadway, while towing a load of toys.
Meantime, Santa Claus drives a 1954 John Deere 60, while a 1946 John Deere B stands ready, if needed.
The dolls and their clothing were made by Pauline Bickford, 77, who was involved with the family business, Bickford’s Greenhouse, for 34 years. The greenhouse has closed, but Bickford continues to show herself a skilled seamstress, stitching together Santa and Mrs. Claus in a day.
Bickford said the annual display is lighted at night and will remain in place until New Year’s Day.
She said the gifts would be part of the display until Christmas, when Santa makes his deliveries.
