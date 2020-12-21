FAIRFIELD — Two men were taken to the hospital Monday night after their cars collided head-on in the Hinckley section of Fairfield, police said.
Around 5 p.m., police received a report of a car crash involving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Leon Dorr, of Madison, and a 2012 GMC, driven by Connor Dore, of Skowhegan.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital by Delta Ambulance with what appeared to be injuries that were not life threatening, according to Sgt. Patrick Mank of the Fairfield Police Department.
One man was taken to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan and one was taken to MaineGeneral in Augusta.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Mank was unable to confirm the conditions of both men.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Mank said.
