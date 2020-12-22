PORTLAND — The bishop of Maine’s Roman Catholic diocese called on Catholics in the state to observe social distancing and other precautions this Christmas.
Bishop Robert Deeley said 2020 is a year for “a different Christmas” because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he plans to stay home and celebrate live-streamed masses on Christmas morning at midnight and 10 a.m. this year.
Deeley said it’s a good year to “put more lights up outside the house but bring less people into the house.” He also encouraged the use of facial coverings in any gatherings that involve people from different households.
Deeley previously called on the state’s Catholics to use the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
-
Local & State
Annual Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner in Waterville canceled over pandemic, fundraising trouble
-
Community
Sisters of St. Joseph invite all to pray for new beginning
-
Business
Beer, restaurants and NASCAR win tax breaks in virus relief bill
-
Local & State
Additional 458 COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.