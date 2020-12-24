A forklift running inside a York construction company caused a buildup of carbon monoxide, sending one person to a local hospital and sickening five others.

Six ambulances were dispatched to the headquarters of Maine Coast Builders on Witchtrot Road in York, after six people began feeling ill, a dispatcher said.

One person was taken to a hospital and five other ambulance crews were evaluating the other people who felt the effects of the colorless, odorless gas, the dispatcher said.

Fire crews pinpointed the source of the carbon monoxide to a forklift being used indoors.

Crews were venting the building and evaluating the other people at the scene.

This story may be updated.

