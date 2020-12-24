Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Christmas lights in Market Square frame a fountain Tuesday in front of The Olde Federal Building that’s lit up seasonal colors in downtown Augusta. According to the Museum of Streets plaque, “In 1906, the Baker family of Augusta gave the water fountain in honor of Orville Dewey Baker, noted attorney and orator. Baker served two terms as Maine” Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Cars line North Street waiting to enter the Alfond Youth and Community Center parking lot Saturday, Dec. 19, where they distributed 1,000 holiday meal baskets in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Paul Tardif, sporting a red suit on loan from Santa Claus, waves Friday, Dec. 18, to traffic in front of A Second Life thrift store on Manchester Road in Belgrade. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Tom Hoke totes his daughter, Hannah, while skiing behind their home Sunday, Dec. 20, in Monmouth. The duo were chasing her sister, Alice, 3, who was being pulled by their mother, Abigail, on snowshoes. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Tara Kierstead and Tim Soule deliver packages of food and holiday presents Monday, Dec. 21, for students at Hall-Dale High and Middle Schools. Soule teaches at the Middle School and Kierstead is the school’s counselor. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Dale Harrington, an employee at Hannaford supermarket in Waterville, spreads Christmas cheer Wednesday as he cleans the store as Santa Claus. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Suphagaphan (Tarn) Ratanamaneechat, a director of medicine at the Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, is vaccinated Wednesday against COVID-19. Oakley Fortin, a pharmacy technician at the hospital, administers the shot. Dr. Tarn and other hospital staff were among the first at the hospital to receive some of the initial 500-dose shipment. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Pictured from left, Mrs. Santa Claus steers a 1953 Farmall H tractor and waves toward the roadway while towing a load of toys in a Christmas display at the Bickford home and greenhouses in Fairfield on Sunday, Dec. 20. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Delta Ambulance in Waterville. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
