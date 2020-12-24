As new cases of COVID-19 continue to soar across the state, school districts in Fairfield and Unity have also reported new cases among students and staff.
MSAD 49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Monday that another staff member at Benton Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
“This case has been reported to the Maine DOE and the Maine CDC,” Hersom wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website. “While there are no students identified as close contacts, seven staff members have been notified of the need to quarantine.”
Benton Elementary School now has had six positive cases of COVID-19. An outbreak was declared at the school Dec. 8 after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day time period.
MSAD 49 has now had 12 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
The district serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.
Meanwhile, Unity-based RSU 3 reported Thursday that an individual associated with Mt. View Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus,” Superintendent Charles Brown said in a letter posted to the district’s website. “Any individuals who may be impacted by this close contact have been notified.”
This is the fourth case of COVID-19 the district has identified since the beginning of the school year.
RSU 3 serves students from Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Montville, Troy, Unity and Waldo.
