As new cases of COVID-19 continue to soar across the state, school districts based in Fairfield, Newport and Winslow have also reported new cases among students and staff.

REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 19

Newport-based RSU 19 reported Tuesday a new case of COVID-19 was detected in an individual associated with Nokomis Regional High School.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may be exposed to the virus,” Superintendent Michael Hammer wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website.

The district has now had seven cases of COVID-19 at Nokomis high school.

Last month, the Maine Center for Disease Control launched an outbreak investigation into the school after a cluster of six cases was discovered.

The district has had 11 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

RSU 19 serves the towns of Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.

MAINE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT 49

Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Tuesday that the district has three new cases of COVID-19.

“One involving a student at Lawrence High School, one involving a student at Lawrence Junior High School, and one involving a staff member at Benton Elementary School,” Hersom wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website.

Last week, Benton Elementary School declared an outbreak of COVID-19 after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day time period.

With another positive detected at the school Monday, Benton Elementary School now has had five positive cases of COVID-19.

According to Hersom, the three individuals who tested positive have not had any contact with other students or staff.

“No individual involved has had contact with other students or staff in any of these school buildings during the infectious period as each individual has been out of their respective schools during this time,” Hersom said. “Again, we are fortunate in each of these cases that no other individual associated with the schools is deemed a close contact.”

MSAD 49 has now had 11 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

The district serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

WINSLOW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

School officials were informed Monday that an individual associated with Winslow Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Peter Thiboutot.

“Members of the nursing staff have been in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the individual who tested positive,” Thiboutot said in a letter posted to the district’s website. “Due to the health and privacy rights of the individual who tested positive, we will not be releasing his/her name.”

The district has reported five cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Thiboutot announced Dec. 7 that students at Winslow High School and Winslow Junior High School would switch to remote learning until Jan. 4.

