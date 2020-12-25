MADISON — Two Solon residents were arrested early Thursday morning when deputies found fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Churchill, 33, and Lukas Nelson, 32, both of Solon, were arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.

At 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies Hunter Quinlan and Isaac Wacome stopped a silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Park Street in Madison due to vehicle defects and illegally attached registration plates, the release stated.

The operator of the vehicle, Tari Luce, 27, of Solon, was issued a court summons for illegal attachment of plates and failure to provide evidence of insurance. The deputies seized 60 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of crack cocaine. The deputies also took $349 in cash and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale used to weight drugs.

drug trafficking, madison maine

