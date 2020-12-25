HALLOWELL— The Kennebec River in Hallowell and Augusta is expected to flood on Saturday from the amount of rain expected from the Christmas Day storm.

According to the National Weather Services’ Hydrologic Predictor, river levels will reach 15.5 feet by 2 p.m. Saturday as a result of the rain on Christmas Day.

The river is expected to flood through Sunday, especially the part of the river along Front Street in Hallowell, according to Sean Goodwin, director of Kennebec County’s Emergency Management Agency.

The Hallowell Department of Public Safety put out an advisory, warning residents of the flooding. It said that Front street will be affected later Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 and people are advised to not park along the river.

