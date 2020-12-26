WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act (S. 2800).

The House also passed the Drone Advisory Committee for the 21st Century Act (S. 2730), to establish and ensure an inclusive and transparent Drone Advisory Committee.

HOUSE VOTES

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS CONTRACTS: The House has passed the Federal Advance Contracts Enhancement Act (S. 979), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to submit information to Congress and make changes to advance contracts it agrees to for stockpiling goods and planning for services that will be needed in future disaster recovery efforts. A supporter, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said the bill’s “reforms will help improve our disaster preparedness and provide clarity to states and local communities on how to better leverage these useful contracts.” The vote, on Dec. 18, was 386 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS: Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st; Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd

STOPGAP FUNDING EXTENSION: The House has passed a bill (H.J. Res. 107), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to provide a 2-day extension of funding for various federal government agencies, through Dec. 20. Lowey said the extension was needed “to keep government open while negotiations conclude” on the shaping of a longer-term spending bill by the House and Senate. The vote, on Dec. 18, was 320 yeas to 60 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

SECOND STOPGAP FUNDING EXTENSION: The House has passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act (H.J. Res. 110), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to provide a 1-day extension of funding for various federal government agencies, through Dec. 21. Lowey said the further extension was needed to provide the time needed to assemble coronavirus relief and omnibus spending legislation. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 329 yeas to 65 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

SPENDING, CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE: The House has passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 133). The amendment would provide $1.4 trillion for federal government spending in fiscal 2021, and $900 billion for COVID-19 relief measures. The measures include unemployment benefits, aid to business and funding for containment and vaccine programs, and a $600 per person direct payment. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 359 yeas to 53 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

SENATE VOTES

CLAIMS COURT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Thompson Michael Dietz to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Dietz, currently a lawyer at a New Jersey law firm focusing on government and commercial contracts, was previously a manager at military contractor General Dynamics Land Systems. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 51 yeas to 36 nays.

YEAS: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine

TVA BOARD MEMBER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Beth Harwell to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harwell was from 1988 to 2019 a member of the Tennessee State House, including 8 years as its speaker. The vote, on Dec. 19, was 59 yeas to 25 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

SECOND TVA BOARD MEMBER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Noland to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Noland has been the president of East Tennessee State University since 2012. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 84 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

CALIFORNIA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Aenlle-Rocha has been a judge on the Los Angeles superior court since 2017, and before that was a private practice lawyer in Los Angeles and assistant U.S. attorney for the central district. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 80 yeas to 8 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

TRANSPORTATION WATCHDOG: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eric J. Soskin to serve as the Transportation Department’s inspector general. Soskin has been a trial counsel at the Justice Department since 2006, managing various pieces of complex litigation that involve the agency. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 48 yeas to 47 nays.

YEA: Collins

NAY: King

SPENDING, CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to a bill (H.R. 133). The amendment would provide $1.4 trillion for federal government spending in fiscal 2021, and $900 billion for COVID-19 relief measures. The measures include unemployment benefits, aid to business and funding for containment and vaccine programs, and a $600 per person direct payment. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 92 yeas to 6 nays.

YEAS: Collins, King

