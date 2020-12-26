The response to the Maine Children’s Home’s Red Stocking Fund goal of raising $100,000 by Dec. 31, has been incredible. Nearly $85,000 has been raised in only a month by generous people who believe in building and strengthening Maine families through the Maine Children’s Home’s many programs. Just more than $15,000 is needed to reach the $100,000 goal, according to a news release from Richard L. Dorian, executive director of the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers.

Without this help more than 3,000 children, teens, and adults would not receive the counseling, adoption services, teen parent education and guidance, parent training, and Christmas assistance that the Maine Children’s Home provides. 2020 has been a challenging year of immense need.

To help the Maine Children’s Home reach its goal, a donation can be made to the Red Stocking Fund at mainechildrenshome.org. Even a small contribution will make a difference in the lives of young Mainers and their families. For some donors, the CARES Act may provide increased tax incentives for this charitable giving, but these benefits apply only in the 2020 tax year (read more about the CARES Act benefits on the Red Stocking Fund page at mainechildrenshome.org.

