The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another 333 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday along with the deaths of four more people.

In total there have been 21,880 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 18,769 confirmed and 3,111 probable cases. A total of 323 people have died.

The CDC did not report case numbers Saturday because the state lab that processes testing samples did not do so on Christmas Day and other labs that typically report to the CDC also did not do so.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine was not immediately available Sunday morning. As of Friday there were 185 people hospitalized. Fifty-four people were in critical care and 16 people were on a ventilator. The seven-day average of daily new cases is at 448, an increase from 431 one week ago.

Cumberland County led the way in new cases reported Sunday with 138, bringing that county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases to 6,610 since the pandemic began. York County reported 100 new cases for a total of 4,400. The next highest number of new cases reported Sunday was in Kennebec County, where 21 new cases brought the county’s total to 1,611 to date.

Androscoggin County continues to have the highest case rate of Maine’s 16 counties with 227 cases per 10,000 residents.

The state is continuing to roll out vaccinations and will prioritize healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities with shipments expected to arrive this week. More than 16,200 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Volunteers are also stepping in to help vaccinate front-line healthcare workers amid high demand for the vaccine and a process that’s more time-consuming and labor-intensive than some had anticipated.

Congress has overwhelmingly approved a $2.3 trillion spending package that includes $900 billion in pandemic relief, but the president has yet to sign the legislation. Millions of Americans are likely to see a lapse in unemployment benefits as the pandemic continues and relief for businesses, families and schools remains uncertain.

Nationwide there has been an average of 188,892 daily new cases per day over the last week, a decrease of nine percent from the average two weeks ago, according to the New York Times. Many states are improving in the number of new cases reported, but deaths continue to remain high. Maine is still doing well compared to other states in terms of average new cases per 100,000 people, but the state is also continuing to see its highest numbers of the pandemic.

