UNITY — A single man was displaced as a result of a fire at his Unity mobile home on Turner Court Saturday evening.

Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons said the man, who did not want his name to be printed, was uninjured and not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is working to help him find shelter.

“We did a good stop, but the home is completely ruined,” Parsons said.

The Unity Fire Department received the call at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, and the scene was cleared by 10:45 p.m. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and is being investigated by the Maine State Fire Marshal.

The Maine State Fire Marshal and fire departments from Thorndike, Troy, Albion, Freedom, Montville assisted on the call, as did Unity Ambulance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: