Donors to the Press Herald Toy Fund dug deep this year, pushing the year-to-date total over $240,000.

The outpouring of generosity couldn’t have come at a better time for the many families who needed help to give their children some joy and a sense of normalcy at the holidays.

There is no time limit on donations, which are accepted year-round and have sustained the charity for seven decades. Donors’ names and messages will continue to be published along with periodic updates on the annual fundraising campaign in the days ahead.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

From Kevin & Brian $100

John and Jean Wiecha $50

Merry Christmas! Jennifer $50

From our family in support of another family during this difficult time $50

In memory of Mom, who loved Christmas – the Brigham family $100

Anonymous $50

In sweet memory of Tristan, Love Susan and Michael $25

Anonymous $20

In memory of my parents, Paul and Peg Norton. From Mary Jane Norton $50

Happy Holidays from Readfield! Rayneld $100

Merry Christmas to all the children from Charlotte, Alex, CeCe and Jack! From Papa and Grammmy $100

In honor of retiring Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts $25

In lieu of Christmas presents by Mom’s request $100

In lieu of local Christmas cards, from Arnie & Tammy Rosario $100

Anonymous $30

Ann & Bill $50

Merry Christmas to all! Bob & Carol Christie $100

In honor of all the children in the world, from Linda and Paul $100

In memory of my brother, Geoff $50

In memory of Charlotte LaCrosse and Mary Ellis – Bob & Anne $50

In memory of our kitty, Ginger $100

Merry Christmas! Myers $200

Anonymous $30

Anonymous $100

Marley $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Peace and health to all, from Jim & Sandy MacMahon $50

MaineMick $50

Merry Christmas! Paul Ouellette $50

Enjoy the holidays! $50

Merry Christmas! Lauren, Shawn, Logan, Aurora, Niko, Benny and Kieran $200

L.A.G. $50

Santa $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

From the Galarneau Group – Deborah and Preston Galarneau $50

Damen C. Chandler $20

Anonymous $250

Groban-Fischman family $100

Wayne Duffett $100

In loving memory of Connor Graham, we miss you! Mark, Andra, Ashley, Alison and Courtney – the Fillmores $100

For Mac, Matt, Sacha, Tony, Michael and Sue. Thank you. From Keith $300

Bill & Linda Nickerson $100

In honor of Susan Penna Bernier and in memory of L. Phillip Bernier $300

East Brown Cow staff in honor of the Soley family $300

We’re happy to support this wonderful community effort to help those in need. Edward Miller & April Fenton $100

On behalf of BBSS $100

In memory of Mom, Dad & Randy Mooers, and Judy Curran, who all made Christmas special $50

In memory of Buckwheat, Cheetah-bop, Zeus, Muffin, Sammy, Murph the Surf, Pugsley, Crouton – See you on the Rainbow Bridge $50

Noel Tracy $100

Sharon Portelance $100

Beth Dolley & Chuck Jackson $50

Sean P. Conroy $250

Merry Christmas! $100

Anonymous $50

Year to date: $244,996.25

