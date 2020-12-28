WATERVILLE — The Starbucks at 2 Waterville Commons is closed until Jan. 4, because an associate tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon.
The Starbucks has been closed since Dec. 24 after an employee tested positive. Upon learning of the positive result, Starbucks initiated its coronavirus protocols. They closed the store immediately and conducted a deep cleaning. The location could reopen now, but they are waiting until after the holidays out of an abundance of caution.
