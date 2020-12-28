BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a Brunswick man Sunday night after he he allegedly ran away from officers during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle near the New Meadows Motel on Bath Road shortly after 7 p.m. because a headlight was out, according to Brunswick Police Cmdr. Paul Hansen. The officer learned the passenger, 35-year-old Michael Blasingame, had two warrants out for his arrest.

Hansen said when the officer informed Blasingame of the warrants, Blasingame jumped out of the car and ran. After a short foot chase, the officer found Blasingame hiding near a cabin at New Meadow Motel. He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Blasingame was charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention by Brunswick police and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 2.

Hansen said Blasingame had bail conditions that prohibited him from having contact with the woman who was driving the vehicle.

One of the warrants was on charges of robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and theft by unauthorized taking. According to Cumberland County Court, the warrant was issued Nov. 10 following a failure to appear in court in October. The driver of the car was not charged.

Hansen said a second warrant for Blasingame’s arrest was for a probation revocation related to the same case. The probation conditions stemmed from a Harpswell case in 2010. The Forecaster reported that Blasingame was arrested in June 2010 for allegedly breaking into a Harpswell home, knocking the 77-year-old homeowner to the ground and stealing her medications.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: