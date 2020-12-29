UNITY — A fire that appeared to start in the basement of the Unity United Methodist Church at 13 Depot St. Monday evening caused smoke and fire damage throughout the church.

No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters saved a 150-year old Bible, which suffered minor water damage, during the fire.

“Our crews did a phenomenal job to get it knocked down and save what we saved,” Unity fire chief Blaine Parsons told reporters at the scene. “There’s heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the inside of the church. It was actually a really good save for an old building.”

In a follow up phone call Tuesday morning, Parsons said the fire marshals would be taking over the fire and he could not conduct an interview.

It was the second fire in three days in the small town, as a man’s mobile home on Turner Court was completely destroyed Saturday evening. The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

