WASHINGTON – Carol Rhodes, 56, left her earthly home on Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, to meet her beloved Saviour after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Belfast Hospital on July 24, 1964, Carol was raised in Lincolnville, and then Hope by her parents Robert and Judith (Warren) Carle. At 6 years old, Easter Sunday 1970, Carol trusted Christ as her Saviour- beginning a love relationship that lasted her lifetime.

Carol began her passion for horsemanship with four sturdy ponies and a draft named Queen, eventually going on to own horses of her own, and retrain others’ horses. She graduated from Camden Rockport High School in 1982 and began working at Crowe Rope in Warren, staying with Robert and Alice Wotton and biking on a 10 speed everywhere. In 1985, she volunteered in the stable of a church camp, where she met Gabriel Stuart, to whom she was married for 4.5 years and became mother to her three children, whom she loved dearly and protected fiercely. After a season of singleness, God led her to marry William (Bill) Rhodes on March 19, 1994 and she poured herself into loving her family- homemaking, creative cooking, teaching homeschool, keeping a garden and many houseplants, caring for the animals of her household (including many dogs, cats, parakeets, chickens, rabbits, and a horse or two!), taking family members to far-flung medical appointments, teaching herself to knit, crochet, mend, sing, learning and teaching her children to play piano, and writing poetry and hymns, along with working outside the home both an assortment of cleaning positions, farm labor and management, and elder care positions along with a limitless appetite for the work of the Lord- cleaning her church, ministering to Pastors and missionaries from Maine and beyond, helping to plant new churches by providing help and hospitality, and laboring mightily in the Word and prayer.

Carol will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord first, then others passionately, unafraid to give beyond her strength if it might help someone in need. Carol will always be our song of joy, and she encouraged us all to have joy in the Lord, even in our infirmities and weaknesses, because of Him, and following her example.

Carol was predeceased by her brother-in-law Stephen Rhodes; and nephews Isaac Rhodes and Gabriel Lufkin. She is survived by her mother and father; husband Bill Rhodes; son Jonathan Stuart, daughters Lynne Stuart and Amy Stuart Castro and husband Robert Castro; brothers Philip Carle and Benjamin Carle and wife Jessica, sister Bethany Groves and husband Timothy, along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a time of visiting from 11 am – 12 pm on Dec. 30, at South Liberty Baptist Church, followed immediately by a 12 noon funeral.

Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.ripostafh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in her honor to:

﻿South Liberty Bapt

Guest Book