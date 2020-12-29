Ellis Paul will perform livestream at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, from the stage of One Longfellow Square.

The singer-songwriter is a native Mainer, and for what seems like forever, he’s played a show on or around New Year’s Day at the entertainment venue. This year is, of course, different, but you can still enjoy the performance from home during the livestream.

Ellis’ discography dates back to the late ’80s, and his songwriting and vocals are both tremendous.

The concert is free, donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit facebook.com/olsportland/live.

