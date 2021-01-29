WHO IS THE BEST OF THE BEST!

Vote for your favorite Morning Sentinel area business from the towns listed below.

You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.

It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town. You must complete at least 50% of the categories to be entered into the drawing for the $50 gift certificate to one of the Best of the Best advertisers.

You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition. The business must be located within one of the towns listed below. Deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. One ballot per person.

2021 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Morning Sentinel in conjunction with the Mid-Maine, Skowhegan Regional and Franklin County Chambers of Commerce.

BUSINESSES MUST BE LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS

Albion

Alna

Anson

Athens

Avon

Belgrade

Benton

Bingham

Brooks

Burnham

Canaan

Carrabassett

Chesterville

China

China Village

Clinton

Coopers Mills

Detroit

Dexter

Embden

Fairfield

Farmington

Freedom

Harmony

Hartford

Hartland

Hinckley

Industry

Jackman

Kingfield

Knox

Liberty

Madison

Mercer

Montville

New Portland

New Sharon

New Vineyard

Newport

Norridgewock

North Anson

Oakland

Palermo

Palmyra

Phillips

Pittsfield

Rangeley

Rome

Shawmut

Skowhegan

Smithfield

Solon

St. Albans

Starks

Stratton

Strong

Temple

Thorndike

Troy

Unity

Vassalboro

Washington

Waterville

West Forks

Wilton

Windsor

Winslow