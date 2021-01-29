2021 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards
WHO IS THE BEST OF THE BEST!
Vote for your favorite Morning Sentinel area business from the towns listed below.
You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.
It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town. You must complete at least 50% of the categories to be entered into the drawing for the $50 gift certificate to one of the Best of the Best advertisers.
You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition. The business must be located within one of the towns listed below. Deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. One ballot per person.
2021 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Morning Sentinel in conjunction with the Mid-Maine, Skowhegan Regional and Franklin County Chambers of Commerce.
BUSINESSES MUST BE LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS
Alna
Anson
Athens
Avon
Belgrade
Benton
Bingham
Brooks
Burnham
Canaan
Carrabassett
Chesterville
China
China Village
Clinton
Coopers Mills
Detroit
Dexter
Embden
Fairfield
Farmington
Harmony
Hartford
Hartland
Hinckley
Industry
Jackman
Kingfield
Knox
Liberty
Madison
Mercer
Montville
New Portland
New Sharon
New Vineyard
Newport
Norridgewock
North Anson
Oakland
Palermo
Palmyra
Pittsfield
Rangeley
Rome
Shawmut
Skowhegan
Smithfield
Solon
St. Albans
Starks
Stratton
Strong
Temple
Thorndike
Troy
Unity
Vassalboro
Washington
Waterville
West Forks
Wilton
Windsor
Winslow