BOWDOINHAM — Isabel Stearns will conduct a class to create a wintery scene from along the Bowdoinham shore — ice and smelt shacks. For ages 10 and older, this class can be a fun way to create a beautiful picture of a winter landscape.

Felted Landscape Bowdoinham Smelt Shacks will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the Merrymeeting Arts Center at 9 Main St.

As with all of the center’s classes, CDC guidelines will be followed and will be limited to four participants per class. The cost is $10 per person plus a $5 materials fee. Those not able to pay the class fee can email the studio at [email protected] and mention the Heron Fund. This is available to offset the cost of classes in keeping with the center’s belief of “Art for Everyone”.

Masks and hand sanitizing will be required the day of the event.

For more information, visit merrymeetingartscenter.org.

