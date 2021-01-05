FARMINGTON — Tickets for the Healthy Community Coalition’s 11th annual Winter Windfall raffle are available until the end of February.

By donating $10 per ticket to the coalition, the donor will be eligible for 31 prizes to be drawn daily throughout February. Prizes include: ski passes to Sugarloaf, Titcomb Mountain and Black Mountain; a Keurig; a $100 Buoy local gift card from Bangor Savings Bank; fitness memberships; and multiple gift certificates from area businesses and restaurants, according to a news release from the coalition.

The raffle gives a person the chance to win multiple times as all winning tickets are reentered into the drawing daily. Daily prize values range from $20 to $238.

“Proceeds from the raffle will allow HCC to offer services in the not covered by grants and allow for the expansion of current programs such as community outreach via the mobile health unit,” said Jennifer McCormack, HCC executive director, according to the release.

Tickets are available from any HCC staff or board member or by printing out and mailing in the form found online at fchn.org/news or purchased online at fchn.org/Ways-To-Give/Donate-Now.

The Healthy Community Coalition offices are located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington.

For additional information, contact Janis Walker at [email protected] or 207-779-2750.

