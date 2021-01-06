A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Westbrook man to six and a half years in prison for distributing images of child sexual exploitation.

U.S. District Court Judge John W. Woodcock Jr. also ordered Tyler Garnett, 23, of Westbrook to pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims depicted in the images Garnett possessed.

After serving his sentence, Garnett will be placed under 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Garnett used the mobile app Kik Messenger to chat with another Kik user in July 2019 . During the chat, Garnett sent several images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.

Westbrook police, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the FBI investigated the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: