The Unity man who was charged with attempted murder and arson in connection with two fires set at 30 Turner Court has a connection with the home’s owner.

First reported by the Bangor Daily News, the owner of the home said 38-year-old Derek Creasy’s sister owes him $10,000, according to police. Creasy was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder on Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.

According to an affidavit filed by Investigator Larry Morrill of the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, Creasy’s girlfriend told police last week that she remembers her boyfriend and his sister, Danielle Creasy, “joking about burning” the homeowner’s house.

In January of 2020, the homeowner had noticed Danielle Creasy stole approximately $10,700 from his checking account, which he reported to police. In early December, Danielle Creasy agreed to a deferred disposition to pay the man back. The man said that may be the reason for the first fire, which is estimated to have caused $500 worth of damages, Morrill wrote.

The second fire occurred on Dec. 26, and the homeowner had fallen asleep in his truck. He woke to the feeling of heat on his neck and saw the fire behind him. The homeowner later discovered three of his tires had been slashed. The homeowner had no working smoke detectors.

Derek Creasy is being held at Knox County Jail In Rockland on $50,000 bail, which was set high because of a lengthy criminal record, according to the Republican Journal.

Bail was set on New Year’s Eve by Judge John Martin. If Creasy makes bail, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and cannot contact the eight individuals who are victims or witnesses.

The man was inside the home during the first fire, which went out on its own. The man was not home during the second fire, which destroyed the home. The cause of a Dec. 29 fire at the United Methodist Church in Unity remains under investigation.

