I just read Sam Shepherd’s excellent article on Hallowell’s Pocket Park and must reinforce how upset Hallowell people with disabilities are about losing the handicapped van parking spot next to the side walk by Berry and Berry Florists. They will tell those who want it moved up the hill on Central Street or to a parking spot on Water Street to spend time in a wheelchair and see how difficult and dangerous it is to use those spots. I have talked to these folks at length and they feel their existing easy access has been denied.

I have a twin brother who is disabled and I also served with handicapped activist Ron Hanson on the Maine State Disabilities and Employment Committee. This issue needs much more support from the able-bodied community.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.