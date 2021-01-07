I just read Sam Shepherd’s excellent article on Hallowell’s Pocket Park and must reinforce how upset Hallowell people with disabilities are about losing the handicapped van parking spot next to the side walk by Berry and Berry Florists. They will tell those who want it moved up the hill on Central Street or to a parking spot on Water Street to spend time in a wheelchair and see how difficult and dangerous it is to use those spots. I have talked to these folks at length and they feel their existing easy access has been denied.
I have a twin brother who is disabled and I also served with handicapped activist Ron Hanson on the Maine State Disabilities and Employment Committee. This issue needs much more support from the able-bodied community.
Larry Davis
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump pardons murderers, crooks, liars
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP ad disparages Maine volunteers
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Hallowell plan would hurt handicapped
-
Letters to the Editor
COVID truly reveals American character
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.