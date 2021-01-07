I just read Sam Shepherd’s excellent article on Hallowell’s Pocket Park and must reinforce how upset Hallowell people with disabilities are about losing the handicapped van parking spot next to the side walk by Berry and Berry Florists. They will tell those who want it moved up the hill on Central Street or to a parking spot on Water Street to spend time in a wheelchair and see how difficult and dangerous it is to use those spots. I have talked to these folks at length and they feel their existing easy access has been denied.

I have a twin brother who is disabled and I also served with handicapped activist Ron Hanson on the Maine State Disabilities and Employment Committee. This issue needs much more support from the able-bodied community.

Larry Davis
Hallowell

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles