ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of webinars about cooking with Maine foods at 2 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning Jan. 12. The series will continue through the spring, according to a news release from the extension office.

“Cooking with the Maine Harvest” topics include cooking with unusual Maine vegetables, making savory harvest pies, cooking with an electric pressure cooker, and reducing food waste in the home kitchen. Instructors will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional.

To register, visit the program webpage at extension.umaine.edu to receive the link and resources.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

