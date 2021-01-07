READFIELD — Manchester Elementary School will be remote learning Friday after it was reported the school may have a possible positive COVID-19 case.
Superintendent Jay Charette put the announcement out Thursday evening for an “abundance of caution” as the case has not yet been confirmed.
The remote learning day will be used for faculty and staff to deep clean the elementary school.
Manchester Elementary School, which is part of Regional School Unit 38, last reported a positive COVID-19 case Dec. 8.
The other schools in RSU 38 will run as scheduled and Charette will update the community Friday with more details on the next steps.
