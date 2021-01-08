AUGUSTA – James S. Cameron Jr., 76, of Burns Road, died Jan. 6, 2021 at his home after a lengthy battle with end stage renal disease (ESRD).

He was born in Augusta on April 14, 1944, the son of James Sperry Cameron, Sr. and Cecile (Delaware) Cameron.

Prior to his retirement, Jim was employed as a route driver by J.J. Nissen Baking Co. for over 30 years. After retiring from Nissen’s, he was employed at Goggin’s IGA in Randolph. Jim enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing and simply spending time with his family.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Everett Cameron and an infant sister, Madeline Cameron.

Surviving is his wife and best friend of 55 years, Judith A. (Stapleford) Cameron of Augusta; his daughter, Michelle Cameron-Doughty and her husband Chris of Readfield, his son, Travis Cameron and his wife April of Manchester; a sister, Debra Frost and her husband Royce (Frank) of Embden; five grandchildren, Devyn Perkins, Austin Cameron, Logan Cameron, Jadyn Perkins and Baylee Perkins; three great-grandchildren, Aubree, Hadlee and Camdyn; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Public visiting hours, following Maine CDC guidelines, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Spring burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Special thanks to the staff at Kennebec / Augusta Dialysis Center for the support and care they provided to Jim.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to the National Kidney Foundation at

http://www.kidney.org.

