RICHMOND — Richmond High School, part of Regional School Unit 2, announced Thursday night a positive COVID-19 case is connected to the school.

The high school went remote Friday and will remain so until Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Day. The middle school is continuing in-person learning.

RSU 2 Superintendent Tonya Arnold said in the letter to the community that contact tracing is in progress and a school administrator will be contacting families if their student was in close contact with the individual that tested positive.

“A follow up letter for the close contacts, with detailed information and directions related to isolation, testing, quarantine and criteria needing to be met before returning to school will be mailed to those contacts tomorrow,” Arnold wrote, adding that a negative test will not get the individual out of quarantining.

Arnold wrote in the letter that the positive COVID-19 case in the high school did not interfere with the middle school and that the building will be sanitized in preparation for the middle school students to return to school as planned.

RSU 2 had a school board meeting Thursday night and did not mention the positive COVID-19 case at Richmond High School.

“These situations are stressful for everyone, but especially those closest to the situation,” Arnold said. “Please be supportive, protect the privacy of others and demonstrate the community compassion that makes us strong.”

