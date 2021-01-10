Donations continue to arrive for the Press Herald Toy Fund, which provided gifts for thousands of Maine children last month and will soon begin planning for a 72nd holiday season.

The outpouring of support in recent weeks helped lift the spirits of struggling families and sustained the charity through a year like no other.

There is no time limit on donations, which are accepted year-round and have sustained the charity for seven decades.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. The fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Brushstrokes With Impact™ Paint-a-thon, Brushstrokes by Maria $365.50

Anonymous $50

Judith Lefebvre $25

Laddie Deemer $100

In memory of Ella and Bick $25

In memory of Kevin, Nicholas, and Gilda Lewis, from the Lewis family $50

Year-to-date total: $265,375.40

