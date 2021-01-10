NEWARK, N.J. — Precious Okoh hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining, and Maine earned a weekend split against New Jersey Institute of Technology with a 45-41 men’s basketball victory Sunday afternoon.

After Okoh’s shot gave the Black Bears (2-5, 2-4 America East) a 40-37 lead, Stephane Ingo made four free throws in the last 35 seconds to secure the win.

LeChaun DuHart led Maine with 15 points, and Ingo finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.

San Antonio Brinson and Souleymane Diakite each scored 10 points for NJIT (4-4, 3-3). Maine held the Retrievers to 25 percent shooting (14 of 56), including 1 for 17 from 3-point range.

(5) IOWA 86, (16) MINNESOTA 71: Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as the host Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) avenged an overtime loss to the Golden Gophers (10-4, 3-4) on Christmas.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 74, NJIT 51: Blanca Millan scored 21 points, and the Black Bears (8-1, 5-1 America East) made 10 of 19 3-pointers en route to another win over the Highlanders (2-10, 2-6) in Orono.

Maeve Carroll contributed 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Dor Saar had 13 points and eight assists, and Kelly Fogarty sank four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

(2) LOUISVILLE 70, CLEMSON 45: Kianna Smith scored 17 points and the Cardinals (10-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast), after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat the Tigers (8-4, 3-4) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The game was supposed to begin at noon, but less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville announced that the start had been pushed back two hours.

A subsequent Atlantic Coast Conference statement said the delay was “as a result of a player undergoing further testing.”

WASHINGTON STATE 71, (7) ARIZONA 69: Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime to give the Cougars (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a comeback win over the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) in Pullman, Washington.

(8) TEXAS A&M 74, (13) ARKANSAS 73: Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left, lifting the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 SEC) over the Razorbacks (10-4, 1-3) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

(9) UCLA 92, UTAH 67: Natalie Chou scored a career-high 28 points and the Bruins (7-2, 5-2 Pac-12) rolled to a win over the Utes (3-7, 2-7) in Los Angeles.

(11) OREGON 100, CALIFORNIA 41: Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points, and the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12) obliterated the Bears (0-10, 0-7) in Berkeley, California.

(12) MARYLAND 83, PURDUE 46: Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists, and the Terrapins (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten) coasted past the Boilermakers (5-4, 2-3) in College Park, Maryland.

(15) MICHIGAN 70, ILLINOIS 50: Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten) continued their school-best start win a win over the Illini (2-6, 0-5) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(19) INDIANA 74, WISCONSIN 49: Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham added 14 and the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten) breezed past the Badgers (3-6, 0-6) in Bloomington, Indiana.

NEBRASKA 68, (23) MICHIGAN STATE 64: Kate Cain blocked a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw as the Cornhuskers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) upset the Spartans (8-2, 3-2) in East Lansing, Michigan.

