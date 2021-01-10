I am in the sixth grade at Hall-Dale Middle School. In May, my dad and I wanted to see how well Maine was doing to prevent coronavirus deaths, and I wrote you a letter about my findings (“How Maine compares on COVID,” May 17). Then, Maine ranked 15th in the nation and placed 28th in all of Europe — right in the middle. At that time, I thought it would be good to update our performance later in the year.
We have now gone through the holiday season. Now, Maine’s death rate is 24 per 100,000. Maine has a lower death rate than all states except Vermont and Hawaii. We also have a lower death rate than all but five European countries.
I think Maine has done pretty well!
Thank you to everybody who wore a mask and helped with this improvement. Let’s keep it up! Stay safe!
Graham Iyer
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Starbucks is closed. Is it a sign of the end?
-
Letters to the Editor
Augusta should dredge river
-
Local & State
Numerous marijuana-related bills expected in next legislative session
-
Editorials
Our View: Small-business growth is the recession’s cure
-
Letters to the Editor
From Trump, another ‘perfect call’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.