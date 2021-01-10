The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension are offering a free three-session introduction on farm food safety planning from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2, 9 and 16.

“Farm Food Safety Planning Made Simple” topics include essentials needed in a farm’s food safety plan, farm-specific risks, best practices for standard operating procedures and hygiene, and record-keeping. A panel discussion will focus on the recall process with farmers and retailers. UMaine Extension and UNH Extension specialists and professional staff will lead the sessions.

Registration is required for the online sessions.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Christina Howard, 207-570-2868 or [email protected]

