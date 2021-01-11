Instances of COVID-19 have been reported in Skowhegan-based Maine School Administrative District 54, Fairfield-based Maine School Administrative District 49 and Oakland-based Regional School Unit 18 with quarantining imposed on individuals exposed to the virus or cleaning required, but schools remain open.

MSAD 54

Maine School Administrative District 54 announced in a letter to its website on Monday that two positive cases of COVID-19 associated with people from the school district have been reported, and the Somerset Career and Technical Center reported that a student tested positive.

One of the two SAD 54 cases involves a district-wide staff member who has had limited contact with others. The second involves a student at Skowhegan Area Middle School. The district contacted Maine DOE/CDC, and contact tracing began. Because there were minimal additional contacts, only seven individuals have to quarantine.

In addition to these cases, two other positive cases have been reported in the district, but those individuals have not been in school. No recommendation to take additional actions beyond quarantining has been made.

The district will continue to communicate with the state agencies and will reach out if the situation changes.

SCTC Director David Dorr said in a letter posted to the MSAD 54 website on Friday that the center is working with nursing staff from the district and the Maine Department of Education to determine the exposure to others of a single positive case.

“The cohorting work we have done had its intended impact, as no students and only two staff are being asked to quarantine as a result of the positive case,” Dorr wrote.

MSAD 54 serves students from Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.

MSAD 49

MSAD49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Sunday that two positive cases were identified within the district. One case was reported at Benton Elementary School and one was reported at Lawrence High School.

According to Hersom, the case at Benton Elementary School has resulted in 36 students and two staff members being identified as close contacts.

No close contacts were identified at Lawrence High School, Hersom said.

“School nurses were in contact with the Maine DOE, and I have notified the Maine CDC,” Hersom wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website Sunday. “School staff have notified those individuals involved, and environmental cleaning has been completed in the building.”

Last week, an outbreak was declared at Lawrence High after a third case of COVID-19 within a three-day period was identified Jan. 4.

It was the second outbreak the district has dealt with since the beginning of the school year, with the first occurring at Benton Elementary School.

An outbreak was declared in December after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day period.

In total, the district has reported 18 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

MSAD 49 serves students from Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

RSU 18

Regional School Unit 18 announced a positive case of COVID-19 associated with Messalonskee High School Sunday evening.

In a letter to the community, RSU 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley wrote that the district was notified of the positive case Friday and all close contacts have been identified and contacted.

“We are following the CDC guidelines, and the consistent manner that cases are being dealt with has been helpful,” Gartley wrote. “I thank all of the amazing RSU 18 staff, our students and parents for your persistence as we all continue to deal with the stress of this year.

RSU 18 serves approximately 2,500 students from the towns of Belgrade, China, Oakland, Rome and Sidney. Messalonskee High School enrolls 729 students.

The school does not have to alter its offering of five-day per week, in-person learning for the more than 85% of students who chose the option. The other percentage of students learn fully remotely.

Gartley wrote that he learned the weekend before of a local daycare with a positive case, which forced a handful of staff and students into quarantine as they were deemed close contacts. There was additional outside of the school exposure, Gartley wrote.

“While none of these led to shutdowns of our schools, they were a brutal reminder of the challenges in our towns,” Gartley wrote.

Gartley also wrote to parents that he spoke with two members of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s medical consulting team and a physician contracted by the Maine Department of Education to review protocols and best practices. Gartley wrote that there were “several” incidents of students being sent to school who should not have been.

Gartley further touched on the latest coronavirus relief package, writing that the district has not been told how much money they would specifically get. The district hired more than two dozen additional support staff and part-time custodians due to the pandemic.

“Our best guess based on early signs is that these funds will give us the ability to continue the practices that have made us successful this year,” Gartley wrote.

