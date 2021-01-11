Monmouth Memorial School students in second and fifth grade will be fully remote this week after a positive COVID-19 case was announced by school officials on Sunday.
Superintendent Tonya Arnold said on the Regional School Unit 2 website that all close contacts were called this past weekend. Staffing limitations were also a key factor in her decision for going remote.
Arnold anticipates the students return on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Day.
Monmouth Memorial School houses students in pre-Kindergarten to 8th grade — the middle school has not been effected by the COVID-19 case, according to Arnold.
Richmond High School, also part of RSU 2, announced two positive COVID-19 cases last week and will also be remote until Jan. 19.
Regional School Unit 38 also announced over the weekend that Maranacook Middle School will move to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case was announced there.
Superintendent Jay Charette of RSU 38 said in a letter to the community that the close contacts have been notified and that they are “informing you out of an abundance of caution.”
Students at Maranacook Middle School will return to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
