The Vose Library’s Jan. 20th Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. program “What’s Brewing: Craft Beer Today” will feature a talk by Bill Stinson, the owner and operator of The Pour Farm Brewery, a three-barrel nano brewery in Union.

Stinson learned how to make beer at home in 1987, and opened a small commercial brewery 30 years later. Before brewing, he had a career in technology. He lives next to the brewery.

To attend this online program, call the library at 207-785-4733 or email [email protected] before 3 p.m. on the day of the program to request an emailed invitation and Zoom password.

The library, located at 392 Common Road, Union, and is currently open for curbside pick up services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: