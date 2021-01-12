A Pittsfield man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Madison on Monday.

Mark Jonathan Walston, 50, of Pittsfield, is charged with theft by unauthorized use of property, criminal trespassing and theft of services after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Madison on Monday and later trespassing in a Jackman hotel on Tuesday.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a phone call Tuesday night that Deputy Racean Wood responded to the report of a stolen vehicle Monday around 7:15 a.m. on the Lakewood Road in Madison.

The owner of the 2013 Toyota Camry reported stolen said that there was a loaded firearm in the vehicle, stored out of site. The report said that the owner was warming up the car in the driveway. When the owner returned to the driveway, the car was gone.

The stolen vehicle report was shared among other agencies and within a few hours, U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the vehicle at Trailside One Stop, a convenience store and gas station on Main Street in Jackman.

“Agents found a vehicle matching the description and while they were running the plates, the individual driving the vehicle got in it and left,” Mitchell said. The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Walstrom.

The vehicle was heading southbound on U.S. Route 201 in Jackman, but officers did not have an exact idea where the vehicle was going. Shortly after, the vehicle was found on an unplowed road in Parlin Pond, about 20 minutes south of Jackman. Fresh tracks were found in the snow.

Agents tried to stop and identify the driver, who was not cooperating. When Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police arrived at the scene to assist, the suspect left the vehicle on foot and took off in the woods, dropping a crossbow along the way. After pursuing the suspect for about an hour, officers lost the suspect.

The vehicle was recovered with the firearm in the same place it was previously left.

On Tuesday, agencies were responding to a fire on Long Pond Road in Jackman when they received the report of someone trespassing in a vacant room at the Northland Hotel in Jackman.

“Shortly after they were called in for the fire, there was a 911 report of an intruder at the Northland Hotel saying that they heard footsteps in a room above them on a floor that is vacant.” Mitchell said.

Border Patrol Agents along with Det. Brian Crater searched the rooms and found Walstrom inside, who was arrested without incident.

Several investigations are underway, including how Walstrom ended up in Madison on Monday morning and how he acquired a crossbow.

“There are multiple investigations being conducted,” Mitchell said. “We don’t know how he ended up in this driveway in Madison. The bottom line is, for safety, if you are going to warm your vehicle up outside of your residence because of the cold temperatures, you might want to lock the door so somebody can’t drive off with it.”

