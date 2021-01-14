ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on a proposal to triple the fee for timed-entry vehicle reservations for Acadia’s Cadillac Summit Road from May through October.
The fee was $2 during the 18-day reservation trial period this past October. The reservation system is to be implemented on a permanent basis starting this spring.
Under the NPS proposal, “the total fee for each vehicle reservation would be $6, with $4 allocated to NPS operational and capital costs and $2 to administrative costs for Recreation.gov, the online reservation service provider,” according to an NPS press release.
The period for public comment on the NPS proposal extends through Feb. 11. Comments may be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website.
“The vehicle reservation fee is key to supporting the park staff and infrastructure needed to operate the system safely and efficiently,” said Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Visitors accessing the Cadillac Summit Road during peak use times will benefit from having assurance that they will find parking and have a more enjoyable experience.”
The reservation system for Cadillac will be in effect between sunrise and sunset. Vehicle reservations provide a timed entry, but there is no required departure time.
The vehicle reservation fee for the Cadillac Summit Road is in addition to the park entrance fee. An entrance pass is required for entry to the park, while the vehicle reservation system provides for parking at the Cadillac summit during peak use times.
The NPS developed the vehicle reservation system to improve the visitor experience by reducing traffic and parking congestion and to protect park resources.
