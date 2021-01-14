The Alternative Baseball Organization, a authentic baseball experience for teens 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities, has virtually begun recruitment for 2021. The organization seeks a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start new programs serving those in Augusta and the surrounding area, according to a news release from Taylor Duncan, commissioner, CEO and director.

The program follows Major League rules (wood bats, base stealing, dropped third strike, etc.), and is a true typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and special needs to help develop social skills for later in life. Alternative Baseball also has clubs in 30-plus states that also are preparing for their late spring start dates.

For more information, call Duncan at 770-313-1762 or visit alternativebaseball.org.

