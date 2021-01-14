AUBURN — Hours after Christopher & Banks announced Thursday that it was closing most, “if not all,” of its locations seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a company charged with liquidating 400-plus stores listed Auburn, Augusta, Bangor and Kittery among the casualties.
Christopher & Banks has stores in the Auburn Mall, Marketplace at Augusta and Bangor Mall in addition to a CJ Banks in the Bangor Mall and Christopher & Banks Outlet in Kittery.
The retailer opened in the Auburn Mall in 2004. The women’s clothing chain announced it was coming the day after the Gap announced it was leaving.
Hilco Merchant Resources said in a news release that sales would begin immediately in the brick-and-mortar locations. Online sales would also continue.
Christopher & Banks President and CEO Keri Jones cited the struggles of the pandemic in a corporate news release.
“Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the company for the future,” she said. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times.”
Business
Christopher & Banks closing five Maine stores, including Auburn
