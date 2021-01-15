The New England Clean Energy Connect project that plans to bring Quebec hydropower to New England received its final major permit Friday, expecting to begin construction on the $950 million transmission line soon.

“We are pleased to be able to start construction,” Avangrid President Robert Kump said in a prepared statement.

But hours later, a federal appeals court granted an injunction sought by opponents ordering the company to stop work on the project until judges can review a legal dispute related to it. That effectively hit the brakes on the controversial line until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit takes further action.

Avangrid, the parent company of Central Maine Power, said the project secured a needed permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, allowing it begin moving forward on the controversial line.

The project includes a 145-mile line in Maine that includes 53 miles through a new corridor in western Maine before joining up with an existing one that runs from a Kennebec River dam to Lewiston.

The company said the completed line “will be New England’s largest source of renewable energy, representing a fundamental shift away from fossil fuels while simultaneously lowering energy costs in Maine and New England. “

Opponents, who are still fighting to block the project, say it will harm the environment and won’t deliver the climate benefits it promises.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and Appalachian Mountain Club charges the additional corridor “will create a new, permanent scar on the landscape of Maine’s Western Mountains Region and irreparably damage and fragment numerous aquatic resources and important wildlife habitat.”

The groups are challenging the federal review process for the project, insisting it lacked transparency and completeness.

The appellate court is reviewing a district judge’s refusal to issue an injunction to block commencement of work on the project.

It laid out a timeline Friday that appears to give 25 days for legal briefs to be filed by both sides before the court will take any additional action. If that holds, it will be at least mid-February before the court is likely to take any action.

