Two Regional School Unit 18 schools reported positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, with one remaining open and the other switching to fully remote learning.

Messalonskee High School in Oakland is shifting to remote learning from Friday until Monday, Jan. 25, while China Primary School will remain open after each school recorded one positive test of the coronavirus.

The district has reported 13 cases of COVID-19 infection this school year.

Messalonskee High School Principal Paula Callan wrote in a letter to the community the school is shifting to remote learning “because of the large number of students and staff identified as close contacts.” Students were dismissed early Thursday.

China Primary School Principal Darlene Pietz wrote in a letter to parents the person who had tested positive was last in school Monday. The school will remain open, but two adults and 14 students have been identified as close contacts and will quarantine for 10 days.

RSU 18’s eight schools enroll about 2,500 students from Belgrade, China, Oakland, Rome and Sidney.

Maine School Administrative District 49

Three cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday at Clinton Elementary School, according to MSAD 49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom.

“These cases do not involve any other individuals associated with the school,” Hersom wrote in a letter to the community. “We are informing the community for your awareness, and to clarify information we have at this time for those associated with Clinton Elementary School.”

The district so far has reported 21 cases of COVID-19 infection.

Regional School Unit 3

Unity-based RSU 3 is closing all school buildings Friday for enhanced cleaning. Students are not at the buildings Fridays in accordance with the district’s hybrid learning schedule.

