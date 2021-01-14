FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon is collaborating with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the 27th annual Federal Junior Duck Stamp Challenge. The organization looks for Maine students to submit creative, innovative waterfowl art.

Students will be able to submit an entry of approved waterfowl art into the competition. Designs are judged in four grade categories: Kindergarten to grade three; grades four to six; grades seven to nine; and grades 10 to 12, with awards for first, second and third places and honorable mentions.

The Maine Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition. The first-place national winning design is used to create the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of stamps (which cost $5 each) support conservation education by providing awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools.

The submission deadline is Monday, March 1.

For more information, visit maineaudubon.org/education/juniorduck.

